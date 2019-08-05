LOOK | Coral Reef Restoration in Cam Sur

The United States (US) Peace Corps leads the coral reef restoration at the Gamban Reef Marine Sanctuary in Presentacion, Camarines Sur from July 30 to August 1, 2019. Scuba divers from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) V through the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Goa headed by Daisy M. Terciano with the Municipal Local Government Unit (MLGU) of Presentacion, Camarines Sur and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) V joined the US Peace Corps in the coral planting activity.