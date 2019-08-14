Legacion, et al. to face complaint for violation of environmental laws

First truckload of garbage dumped at the new San Isidro Sanitary Landfill

Photo by Oscar Esmenda









This morning, the city government opened the San Isidro Sanitary Landfill, although only 45 percent of the total land area is operational, at least for now. Macaraig has long been vocal against the operation of the garbage facility in San Isidro due to the possible ill effects to the nearby bodies of water.





Prior to this, Mayor Legacion announced the permanent closure of Balatas Open Dumpsite, which has been used for over 60 years.

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Environmental crusaders here are poised to file a case against city officials for operating the San Isidro Sanitary Landfill without compliance with the Clean Water Act and Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.Said landfill, Atty. Areiz Macaraig said, lacks the required wastewater/leachate treatment facility."Without that facility, it is a mere landfill similar to Balatas," Macaraig posted on Facebook.