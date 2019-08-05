LABO, CAM NORTE | 3 injured in hacking incident





LABO, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)--Three persons, including a barangay tanod, were injured after a drunk suspect hacked them with a bolo at P4, Barangay Tulay na Lupa, at around 8 p.m. Sunday.The Labo police said the suspect Joel Castillo y Cadag was provoking trouble.Witness Eric Talento y Escote tried to pacify the suspect.When he discovered, however, that the suspect was armed with a bolo, he retreated.Talento's brother Erwin, not knowing the suspect was armed, rushed to pacify him, was hacked on his right shoulder.Barangay Tanod Edgar Talento and bank employee Jovanie Talento also came to help but were hacked, as well.The victims were rushed to the Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital for treatment.Meantime, the Labo Municipal Police Station said it is now preparing to file the appropriate charge against the suspect.