NAGA CITY--Seven Internal Medicine Specialists from the Bicol Medical Center will render their five-month volunteer service at the Naga City Hospital starting today until December 2019.They are Karl Christian Aralar, Edwin Marlon Basmayor, Cherry Pinky Budao, Jaime Raphael Claveria, Maria Frances Pinto, Ronald Rivero and Sonny Sendon,This dispersal program of the Department of Health (DOH) aims to provide the citizens with competent Medical Human Resource who will provide quality medical care to patients.