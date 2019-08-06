Gov. Tallado rallies road-clearing in CNorte

DAET, CNorte— Gov. Edgardo Tallado has instructed the mayors of the twelve towns of this province to immediately implement the presidential directive to clear all roads and public places of obstruction.Tallado in a meeting the other day reminded the town officials that the DILG has given an ultimatum of sixty days for them to comply with Memorandum Circular number 2019-121.In addition, the governor told the mayors to inform all the businessmen and other concerned persons of the activity prior to the clearing.As a response, Mayor Benito “B2K” Ochoa has commenced the clearing operations in Daet, particularly near the public market, which has been perennially identified as an area affected by heavy traffic due to the proliferation of vendors.This has led to a notable decrease in road congestion.Meantime, businessmen lauded the initiative and said they will continue to cooperate with the local government.