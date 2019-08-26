Gov. Migz issues Exec Order to prevent ASF spread

Villafuerte





PILI, CSur—Camarines Sur Gov. Miguel Luis "Migz" Villafuerte has issued an Executive Order as to protect the hog industry in the province against the possible spread of the deadly African Swine Fever (ASF).



In Executive Order No. 8, Series of 2019, Villafuerte said entry of live pigs in the province is only allowed if accompanied by a Veterinary Health Certificate issued by a licensed veterinarian and the appropriate shipping permit issued by the Bureau of Animal Industry.



“For pork and pork-related products,” the order continues, “transport thereof will only be allowed if accompanied by the appropriate Certificate of Meat Inspection issued by the National Meat Inspection Service.”



Furthermore, any pigs, piglets, pork, and pork-related products suspected of being contaminated by ASF or any virus shall be confiscated and disposed of accordingly.



Trucks and vehicles used for the transport of hogs and pork products shall also be subjected to checkpoint and disinfection.



Lastly, for hog industry suppliers, salespersons and delivery trucks, a clearance stub shall be issued to them after disinfection, per requirement before they can enter any farm or feedmill in the province.

The order, which was issued last August 20, is now in effect.



It will be recalled that Department of Agriculture Sec. William Dar confirmed reports of hog mortality in several barangays in the province of Rizal.



Some areas in Luzon have also been reported to have suspected cases of ASF.



Quarantine



Meanwhile, Emily Bordado, Regional Information Officer of the DA Bicol, also issued a statement last week that quarantine measures are in place in Tabogon, Sta. Elena, Camarines Norte, and other entry points to contain possible contamination.



Bordado also said that the most vulnerable are hogs that are raised by backyard farmers and fed kitchen waste.



She also warned that any sign of possible disease affecting hogs must be reported immediately to the nearest Municipal Agricultural Officer.



As of this writing, DA Regional Office has not received any information related to a suspected case of ASF in Bicol.