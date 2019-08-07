Former USI students rally for teacher battling lymphoma

NAGA CITY—The hearts of former students of a Junior High School teacher in this city were moved into action after learning that their beloved educator is now battling Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.Christopher SJ Pedrasa, who used to teach at Universidad de Sta. Isabel, requires six cycles of chemotherapy, according to the letter of his wife, Mariquit M. Pedrasa.“He's been fighting the illness since September 2018. His eyes, feet, and skin are already affected, is totally weak, and cannot walk,” she narrated.For now, Mrs. Pedrasa said she is the sole provider for her family, sustaining the daily needs of their two sons, and the medical expenses of her husband.“I am knocking on your soft, generous and charitable hearts to help us raise funds for his medical treatment especially the chemotherapy sessions,” she wrote.As a response, former students have organized various fundraising activities for their teacher.They have also taken to social media to contact members of other batches who may be willing to provide some assistance.At present, Mr. Pedrasa is confined at a hospital in this city.