Home Camarines Norte Daet Politics Former CNorte Gov. Typoco passes away

Former CNorte Gov. Typoco passes away

Read

DAET, Camarines Norte--Former Camarines Norte Governor Jesus "Atoy" Typoco, Jr. passed away earlier today.

He was 74.

The former provincial chief executive, who served for 9 years or three terms, underwent angioplasty twice, but did not make it, reports say.
Tags :

Trending

Powered by Blogger.