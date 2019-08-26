DSWD distributes aid to Albayanos

Daraga, Albay—Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Bautista extended aid to Social Pension beneficiaries in Camalig and families in areas with Dengue outbreak in Albay through Food-for-Work (FFW) program last August 24.He went to Brgy. Tagas, Daraga, Albay last Saturday morning to distribute the goods to FFW beneficiaries who were part of the Simultaneous Clean-up Drive in Daraga. Sec. Bautista also engaged in the said clean-up with the residents and local officials. He was also joined by DSWD Usec. Danilo Pamonag and Fernando Trinidad of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) with Col. Nap Peñafiel who was heartily welcomed by Daraga Mayor Victory Perete and his party.According to Sec. Bautista, he wanted to help the Department of Health (DOH) in its fight to end Dengue through the FFW which is the first time to be implemented in Bicol region and in the country.“This initiative which was started by Bicol is considered as a model that I will recommend to be adopted by other DSWD regional offices as our response to the rising cases of Dengue in the country,” he added.The DSWD Region V provided a total of 1,000 family food packs with a total cost of P390,000.00 under its FFW in response to the request of the local government unit (LGU) of Daraga as part of their Emergency Response Contingency Plan through a clean-up drive on Dengue Outbreak that covers 361 families from 48 barangays which started last August 15, 2019 and will continue until October 3, 2019. Each family who participated in the Clean-up Drive will receive two (2) family food packs.Daraga was under the state of calamity due to dengue outbreak. Based on the DOH data from January to August 24, 2019, Daraga has 343 dengue cases and deaths, considered the greatest number all over the towns and cities in the province of Albay.