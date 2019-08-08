DOLE Bicol reminds employers of holiday pay rules

Legazpi City - The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) regional office here reminded all private sector employers in the region on the proper payment of wages for workers on a regular holiday.Regional Director Atty. Alvin M. Villamor cited Proclamation No. 789 wherein President Rodrigo Duterte declared Aug. 12, 2019 as a regular holiday nationwide in the observance of Eid'l Adha."If the employee did not work, he or she shall be paid 100 percent of his or her salary for that day (Daily Rate x 100 percent); however, if the employee worked on the said holiday, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of 200 percent of his or her regular salary for that day for the first eight (8) hours (Daily rate x 200 percent) + [30 percent (Daily rate x 200 percent)]", Villamor said.Villamor added that if the employee worked in excess of 8 hours (overtime work), he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).If the employee worked during a regular holiday that also falls on his or her rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 50 percent of his or her daily rate of 200 percent (daily rate) x 200 percent] + [50 percent (daily rate x 200 percent)].Further, if the employee worked in excess of 8 hours (overtime work) during a regular holiday that also falls on his or her rest day, he or she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his or her hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 200 percent x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked].