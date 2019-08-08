DOH-Bicol reminds local authorities on proper fogging

LEGAZPI CITY --- After the declaration of a national dengue epidemic by the Department of Health (DOH), authorities here reminded local officials and other health institutions on the standard use and proper fogging procedures.



In an interview on Wednesday, Dr. Aurora Teresa Daluro, regional epidemiologist of DOH-Bicol, said fogging is being done to immediately stop transmission of dengue, the last "S" in the "4S" strategy against dengue.



"We support fogging assuming it is done properly and within the standard procedure because there are other laws that we need to be mindful also, space spraying or fogging would kill the mosquitoes already infected with the dengue virus," she said.



Daluro added that fogging should be done while wearing protective clothing (long-sleeved shirt, rubber gloves, boots, half-face mask or gas mask, cap or plastic hard hats) and in the early morning (6:30-8-30 a.m.) or late afternoon (4-6 p.m.). Fogging should be done when dengue mosquitos are not active, there is no rain and the weather is not too hot.



"Eating, drinking and smoking during mixing and application of fogging is not allowed, children and domestic animals must be kept away from the area," she added.



Daluro said in indoor fogging, doors and all possible hiding places of mosquitoes must be open for easy penetration of fog/smoke.



She said fogging must be done at the remotest corner of the room opposite the open door, in high buildings, starting from the top floor. The machine must not be directed towards flammable objects (papers, curtains and cartons). The treated room must be closed for at least half an hour after fogging and nobody must be allowed to enter until after an hour or when the fog/smoke has gone down.



In outdoor fogging, spray downwind to upwind going against the direction of the wind. Direct fogs at all possible mosquito resting sites bushes, covered drains tree-shaded areas and hedges.



Daluro also reminded that a post-fogging procedure is important in order to ensure the safety of everyone.



"It is important to conduct clean-up activities such as removal or disposal of all unnecessary containers in the vicinity of houses, clean clogged gutters, puncture or cut into halves discarded tires and it must be done regularly," she added.



The fogging team must dispose of insecticide containers properly by burying them in dug pits away from water sources. Insecticide containers should not be reused and left-over insecticide must never be spilled into canals, streams or garbage, Daluro said. (PNA)