DepEd emphasizes importance of partnership on school health programs

The Department of Education (DepEd) underscored the important role of various stakeholders as partners in Oplan Kalusugan (OK) sa DepEd to help promote and provide Filipino learners with sustainable holistic school health and nutrition programs toward healthier behavior and better learning outcomes.



In a message read by Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio during the national kickoff of the OK sa DepEd in Banisil Central Elementary School, General Santos City on July 24, Education Chief Leonor Magtolis Briones expressed her gratitude to the local government, and partners and stakeholders from the non-government, business, and civil society organizations for their unwavering support to DepEd’s various programs and reforms: “With 27 million learners and 800,000 teachers across the country, the Department could not carry out its constitutional mandate to provide every Filipino with access to quality education without your help.”



OK sa DepEd, a convergence of the Department’s health programs, plans, policies, and activities for effective and efficient implementation, focuses on the major school health programs such as: School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP); National Drug Education Program (NDEP); Adolescent Reproductive Health Education (ARH); Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene in Schools (WinS); Medical, Dental, and Nursing Services; and the School Mental Health Program.



Undersecretary for Administration Alain Del Pascua likewise highlighted the collaboration to ensure the implementation of health and nutrition programs to maintain and improve the health of school children and personnel: “Hindi natin kayang i-implement lahat ito nang walang tulong ang Department of Health, local government unit (LGU), at ‘yung iba't-ibang organizations na partners natin. We need all the doctors, we need all the dentists, the nurses, the nutritionists, the ophthalmologist, and all health professionals to implement this program in order for us to address the health needs of our school children.”