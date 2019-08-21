CSur PESO brings over 4,000 jobs to Baao

By Kyna de Castro“Ang job fair na ito ay isang magandang oportunidad sa lahat ng mga taga-Baao na naghahanap ng trabaho gaya ng tulad kong kakaresign pa lang,”shared Belisa Barandon of Salvacion, Baao, Camarines Sur.Having previous work experience as a cashier at Petron, she applied for cashier, production, and office staff positions in different local agencies. Barandon is just one of the 82 hopeful applicants who seized the opportunity at Trabaho, Negosyo, at Kabuhayan Job and Business Fair conducted on August 13, 2019 at Baao Municipal Covered Court.The Department of Labor and Employment, in partnership with the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur through CamSur Public Employment Services Office (PESO), brought4,743job opportunities offered by 10 local agencies to the residents of Baao and nearby municipalities in Rinconada area.Of the 82 applicants, 3 applicants were successfully hired-on-the-spot, while there were 9 who nearly got hired.“Maraming salamat sa CamSur PESO at sa provincial government kasi sila ang naging daan para makahanap kami ng trabaho ngayon,” Barandon gratefully said.Aside from offering job opportunities, national government agencies like Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG Fund, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) were present for a one-stop-shop caravan, consultation on service offerings,and document processing.The Trabaho, Negosyo at Kabuhayan Job and Business Fair served as an avenue to bring together employers and job seekers, as well as to provide convenient access to national government agencies’ services.An upcoming job and business fair will also be conducted on August 21, 2019 at Pasacao Municipal Covered Court as part of CamSur PESO’s commitment in bringing job opportunities closer to the Camarinenses through community-based job and business fairs.