Cong. LRay seeks probe on bus ban





MANILA—Camarines Sur 2nd District Cong. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte, Jr. has filed a resolution seeking the House of Representatives to oversee the implementation of the provincial bus ban on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA).“The ban is facing complaints from thousands of commuters as the move would be cumbersome, costly, and time-consuming for passengers who usually carry with them heavy pieces of luggage when traveling to Metro Manila and back to their provinces,” Villafuerte said in a two-page resolution.He further noted that the provincial buses comprised only three percent of the total traffic, while private cars took up 67 percent of road space.“Pending final action by the High Tribunal on the separate petitions seeking a halt to this highly controversial plan, we are appealing to the MMDA to hold off on this EDSA bus ban and, in the meantime, study alternative measures to decongest traffic along EDSA and other major roads across the national capital,” Villafuerte added.“Concerned citizens filed cases with the Supreme Court claiming that the MMDA “exceeded its powers” when it issued the regulation “because it does not possess legislative nor police powers”,” he explained.The MMDA is set to launch a dry run of the provincial bus ban on August 7, 2019.