Comelec deactivates 14,000 Naga City voters

Fourteen thousand voters from Naga City who failed to vote twice in the latest successive elections have been deactivated by the Commission on Elections.In a media statement today, Alex Marpuri, Spokesperson of Comelec CamSur, also added that in the entire province of Camarines Sur, over 106,000 voters were deactivated.Marpuri added that they are advised to apply for reactivation not later than September 30, 2019, if they intend to vote in the coming elections.