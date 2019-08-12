Miners tag Cam Norte cops in P100-M extortion rap

P/Col Godofredo Tul-o





DAET, Camarines Norte — Former Camarines Norte Provincial Police Office Director Col. Godofredo Tul-o is ready to face an investigation regarding the allegation that he received P100-million from illegal mining operations in Camarines Norte.



This is according to Police Major Malu Calubaquib, Information Officer of PNP Bicol, in an interview with the Bicol Standard today.



“It’s easy to allege but hard to prove,” Calubaquib said, “PCol. Tul-o will answer this in the proper venue.”



Media reports said a person who calls himself “Golden Boy” received information from a miner that during Tul-o’s stint as Provincial Director, the police officer would demand for his share from landowners and financiers of mining operations in the towns of Paracale and Jose Panganiban.

“Golden Boy” claims to be an official of a mining organization.



Tul-o served as Provincial Director between November 2018 to June 2019.



Meanwhile, Tulo-o’s name was also mentioned in reports in 2012 when he was relieved from his post as operations chief of the Camarines Norte Provincial Police Office for his alleged involvement in the extortion on small-scale miners.



Former Interior and Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo was the one who ordered his relief, according to media reports.



Apart from Tul-o, “Golden Boy” also named Paracale Mayor Romeo Moreno, Police Major Ryan Pascua Rimando, Paracale police chief, PO1 Patricio, PO1 San Diego, Councilor Moya, Punong Barangay Pisalbo, and a certain alyas “Pokoy” as people who are also allegedly benefiting from the illegal mining operations.



Said persons have not issued their statements as of this writing.



Golden Boy’s allegations have reached the office of PNP Bicol Regional Director PBGen Arnel Escobal and PNP Chief Gen Oscar Albayalde.