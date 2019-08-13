Bongat confirms gap between him and Mayor Legacion

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Former City Mayor John Bongat admitted that a gap now exists between him and incumbent Mayor Nelson Legacion, less than 100 days after the latter assumed office.In an interview with DWNX this morning, Bongat said that among the causes of said gap was when Legacion did not renew the teaching job of Mrs. Farrah Bongat, his wife, at the City College of Naga during the opening of classes, for undisclosed reasons.Bongat added that even before the end of his term, renovations at the Mayor’s Office already started in preparation for Legacion to occupy the place.Legacion, according to Bongat, should have taken to consideration that Bongat was instrumental in his political career.He even recalled that during the selection of his vice mayoralty candidate, Bongat chose Legacion over Nathan Sergio, despite the fact that both were equally close to him.Meantime, Legacion has not been contacted to react on this issue.