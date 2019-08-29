BIR Bicol padlocks Pizza Haus, Bread to Go

Photo by Bicol Standard





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Over thirty-three million pesos worth of unpaid taxes over three years led the Bureau of Internal Revenue to order the temporary closure of a local bakeshop chain here this week.



The BIR said Pizza Haus and Bread to Go, owned by Dorothy Foo Chen, violated Section 115 of the Tax Code of 1997 (Republic Act 8424).



Several of the chain's branches were temporarily closed in accordance with Oplan Kandado, for the owner's failure, refusal, and/or neglect of s with the VAT Compliance Notice which the taxpayer received on July 4, 2019.



The BIR said the bakeshop chain underdeclared by P15.08 million in 2016; P11.5 million in 2017, and P6.7 million in 2018.



Ordered closed were the branches at Triangulo, Panganiban Drive, Magsaysay Avenue, Diversion Road-Tabuco, Bagumbayan Sur, Barlin, Robinson's Place, Queborac, and Calabanga, Camarines Sur.



Meantime, Pizza Haus posted on its closed branches that its pizza is still available at its accredited stores at Hoyeh, Winwin Mall, and San Felipe.