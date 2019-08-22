Bicolanos urged to take PMA entrance exam

LEGAZPI CITY – An official of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) urged Bicolanos to take the PMA entrance examination on Sunday, Aug. 25 as the first step towards a military career.In a phone interview, Lt. Col. Ray de Lima, PMA proctor team officer-in-charge, said an applicant must be a natural-born Filipino citizen, 17-22 years old, with a minimum height of 5 feet both for male and female.He or she must be physically fit, with good moral character, single, has never given birth to a child nor married, and a high school graduate, de Lima said.He said Grade 12 or senior high school students may take the exam provided that they graduate before June 1, 2020 and with no administrative or criminal case.Application can be done online through http://www.pma.ph/Apply.php, he added."PMA entrance exam is set on Aug. 25, 2019, Sunday, for Albay at the Naval Station Julhasan Arasain, the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Naval Forces Southern Luzon (NAVFORSOL) in Barangay Rawis, the site of the regional government center for Bicol, while for Camarines Sur, it's at the University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City," de Lima said.Examination permits will be sent through mail to the address given by the applicants in their forms.Applicants who applied by mail but did not receive a permit or notice can verify if they are qualified to take the exam by checking the master list for online applicants.Those who are on the list can proceed to the exam center on examination day.On exam day, applicants must bring a photocopy of their birth certificate and grades, 2 x 2 ID picture, valid ID, preferably school or driver's license and at least two pencils (No. 2).The exam will cover algebra and geometry, grammar, composition, reading and comprehension and verbal/numerical reasoning and pattern analysis, aptitude test.De Lima said qualified cadets are entitled to free college education with a well-rounded curriculum, monthly salary of PHP38,000 and allowances, guaranteed job after graduation and progressive career as an officer in the Army, Navy or Air Force.As of press time, a total of 260 applicants are already on the list and they are also expecting from 300 to 500 walk-in applicants on Sunday, he noted.De Lima said based on their Office of Cadet Admission, more applicants are signifying their intention to take the PMA entrance examination."To serve the country is one of the reasons why many applicants are eager to take the exam, the performance of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) like in the Marawi siege and how we help the people in nation-building," he added.Successful applicants will compose the PMA Class 2023. (PNA)