Albay's Daraga town eyes cityhood

PereteDARAGA, Albay – The municipal administration is pushing the conversion of this town into a component city.Mayor Victor Perete has signed an executive order creating the Technical Working Group to facilitate the preparation of all documentary requirements in compliance with the proposed House Bill No. 1528 converting the municipality into a component city, authored by Albay 2nd district Representative Joey Salceda.The local chief executive is confident that the conversion of Daraga into a city will be realized because of the positive economic and infrastructure developments in the town.“The cityhood is aligned with the 'Viajeng Progreso' aimed to accelerate the economy as well as improve the lives of our people,” Perete said.The mayor’s priority programs are focused on the creation of a new business district, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, health, disaster preparedness, environment and sanitation. Additional school buildings are expected to rise in different areas including the construction of new special education building and expansion of Daraga Community College.In the agriculture sector, Perete has urged all community leaders, schools and barangay officials to strengthen the communal organic garden while a livestock market will also be established.The mayor also vowed to create an emergency medical service, procure additional ambulances to cater to residents in far-flung villages and establish a "Botika ng Bayan".Meanwhile, the provision of latrines and establishment of water facilities in the southern part of Daraga are now in progress through the support of Salceda.A sanitary landfill is also expected to be established by 2020 in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Act.Likewise, a new tourism facility will be constructed in Gabawan Lake in Barangay Gabawan with a proposed budget of PHP20 million.The total population of Daraga as of the 2015 Philippine Statistics Authority survey is 126,593 and it grew to 133,555 in 2018.After the 10-year period from 2018 to 2028, the projected population would be approximately 156,816 with a 1.80-percent growth rate.Given this scenario, the mayor said that more business investors are coming in to generate employment. “We are now ready to become a city,” he said. (By Mike Dela Rama, PNA)