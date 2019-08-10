Albay PHO on full blast in info, cleanup drive vs dengue

LEGAZPI CITY—In case a national directive is issued by the Department of Health regarding the use of Dengvaxia vaccine, the Albay Provincial Health Office will see to it that consultation with the parents and children will be done.This is the statement of Dr. Antonio Ludovice, Provincial Health Officer of Albay, when asked by the media on his take on the matter.It is also the plan of said Provincial Health Office to have a waiver signed informing them of possible complications that may arise from the vaccine.He emphasized that this measure will be carried out to avoid any legal controversy.Meantime, he also explained that the Provincial Health Office was not remiss in its responsibility to prevent the spread of dengue in Albay.He added that in fact, there is an ongoing massive information and cleanup drive to prevent the number of dengue cases from rising.