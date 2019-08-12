12 rushed to hospital after allegedly eating tuba fruit

Tuba fruits

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Twelve minors were brought to Bicol Medical Center (BMC) for consultation after they allegedly ate the fruits locally known as tuba (Jathropa) at Barangay Balogo, Pasacao, Camarines Sur yesterday.



Joan Regaspi, mother of one of the children, said her child was vomiting when she arrived home.



According to the minor, he and his friends went swimming and saw along the coastline the tuba plant.



One suggested that they eat the fruits.



The leaves and sap of tuba or Jathropa are used for medicinal purposes, but the fruits are known to cause poisoning, locals say.



Nine of the twelve minors still remain under observation at the hospital, while the rest have been allowed to go home.
















