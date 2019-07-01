TEACHER CORNER | Performance Process to Outcome

By Joey D. Eneria





In 1978, Michael Jordan was just another high school kid trying out for the Emsley A. Laney High School varsity basketball team in North Carolina, USA. Most people do not know that the future 6 time NBA Champion, 5 time NBA MVP and 2 time Olympic Gold Medalist was cut from the varsity team on the try out his sophomore year. He cited during his Basketball Hall of Fame speech that this started the process on him to become a better basketball player. He turned pain to growth. He focused on the process rather than the result.

According to Francis J. Kong, “being rewarded, recognized or promoted based on good performance is called performance outcome while how one works is performance process.” People focus more on the result rather than the process. They are focused external factors or motivators like money, recognition and awards. I am not saying that they are not important. They should be merely the effect of the process. If employee’s motivation in work are external than internal or personal, work output are not sustainable and consistent. However, if employees are motivated by simple internal factors like clients service satisfaction and timely and accurate submission of reports or data, there motivation are sustainable because they bring personal rewards.

Today, the silent heroes are those who put in more than what they are paid or expected for. Employees who do not complain about the work tasks or responsibilities assigned to them. Employees who no matter the volume and frequency of work never affected their performance output. Employees who never compare about their salaries to their work and in relation to their other coworkers. These are employees who perform regardless of whether the management notices or recognizes. The work is process based and not output based. Motivation is easier to sustain because it is internal rather than external.

One may argue that employees may transfer to different organizations who may recognize performance work or pay a higher salary. It is possible and in the right circumstances may be recommended. However, transferring to different organization numerous times have negative effect on your work ethic. It indicate that one’s motivation is just financial aspect. “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence therefore is not an act, but a habit.” One advantage of doing work effectively and efficiently repeatedly well in the same organization regardless of whether management notices is that one is building good work habits and attitudes. “Champions are made when nobody is watching.” It is those times in the performance process that you develop good habits, approaches and behavior. You are consistent no what the circumstances and this makes you a marketable for the next level position. You will get the respect of some of your coworkers while some will be threatened. From this reaction, you will know your true friends and you will distinguish workers who focus on performance process than outcome. Even if the management may not recognize the effort you put in, the personal satisfaction of performing well is its own reward. The world may notice but God will. He is sees everything and judges it accordingly. “God will not look you over for medals, degrees or diplomas but for scars.” –Elbert Hubbard.