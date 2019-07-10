PDEA-Bicol enforces comprehensive strategy to curb drugs

LEGAZPI CITY — With the arrest of drug dealers and a massive drug education drive, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Bicol (PDEA-5) enforced its “supply, demand and harm reduction” strategy to eradicate the illegal drug problem.At a recent meeting of the Bicol Regional Peace and Order Council, PDEA-5 representatives reported that from last April to June, anti-narcotics operatives arrested 582 drug personalities and confiscated 9,945.96 grams of shabu, 247.98 grams of marijuana and 52,040.69 grams of cocaine.The arrested included foreign nationals and high-value drug personalities.The PDEA-5 said its strong law enforcement was intended to reduce the supply of drugs reaching the community.In step with law enforcement, PDEA-5 waged a massive and relentless drug education campaign to prevent people from wanting to and taking illicit drugs.Through conferences, lectures and seminars in schools, government offices, private workplaces and in mass media, PDEA-5 enlightened the community, the young people and drug users to enable them to make informed decisions about drugs.Corollary to law enforcement and drug education campaign, PDEA-5 mounted multiple strategies to reduce the harmful consequences of drug use.This included the launching of “Balay Silangan,” which serves as a home for persons who used drugs (PWUDs).With this joint project with local government units, PWUDs will have a safe haven while they are growing out of their drug use and preparing to be reintegrated into society.PDEA-5 also launched the Drug Free Workplace Program in public and private sectors to promote a safe workplace for employees and clients.Other harm reduction strategies of PDEA-5 included the Barangay Drug Clearing Program and the Project: Sagip Batang Solvent. (PIA-5)