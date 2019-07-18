Parents of Cam Norte child laborers get Kabuhayan Kits

In partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the implementation of SHIELD Program, 23 identified parents of child laborers were referred for livelihood assistance.



Aside from the kits received, beneficiaries underwent trainings on financial literacy, productivity, entrepreneurship and business management to ensure project sustainability.



Awarding of livelihood kits for the 2nd tranche for 60 beneficiaries is scheduled on the 3rd quarter of CY 2019. This comprises livelihood packages on fishing, cooking and construction servicing.

This is the first tranche of the awarding of Kabuhayan Starter Kits to the said beneficiaries.