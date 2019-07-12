Naga City school heads get new assignments

NAGA CITY — Elementary school heads here have been given new assignments pursuant to DECS Order No. 7, S. 1999, which states that reassignment shall be done every five years.In Division Memorandum No. 188, S. 2019 by Schools Division Superintendent William E. Gando, CESO VI, the school heads were advised to report to their new place of assignment on or before July 15, 2019, upon clearance from money and property accountabilities from their previous school and smooth turnover of the important school properties and documents to the new school head.Francisco Leo J. Damasig was assigned from Naga Central School I to Pacol Elementary School and Naga City Sports Academy; Frederick Baldoza from Naga Central School II was assigned to Naga Central School I; Solomon D. Sales from Don Manuel I. Abella Elementary School was assigned to Tabuco Central School; Juliet C. Curva from Tabuco Central School was assigned to Naga Central School II; Simeon R. Lara from R.V. Maramba Elementary School was assigned to Tinago Central School; Noel A. Balares from Tinago Central School was assigned to R.V. Maramba Elementary School; Ma. Lucila B. Aborde from Balatas Elementary School was assigned to Don Manuel Abella Elementary School; Esmeralda B. Delos Reyes from MT, Tabuco Elementary School to Morada Ramos Elementary School; and Flora A. Ocbian from MT, Naga Central School II to Balatas Elementary School.The aforementioned teachers were also advised to report to the Division Office on July 12, 2019 for installation in their respective school assignments.