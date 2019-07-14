NAGA CITY | Convenience store crew member, student nabbed for illegal drugs

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A service crew member of Ministop in Naga City and a criminology student were arrested Sunday morning after they were caught in the act of smoking marijuana right outside the convenience store.The Naga City Police Office reported that Aldrin Ken Sanchez y Sambrano, 19, of Villa Sorabella, Concepcion Pequena, and Sydrick Penalla y Dolor, 19, of Sta. Lucia, Magarao, Camarines Sur, were apprehended while a cop was conducting foot patrol along Magsaysay Avenue at around 4:20 a.m..Recovered from the duo were dried marijuana leaves, a lighter, and a pipe.A complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the two suspects.