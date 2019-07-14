NAGA CITY | Convenience store crew member, student nabbed for illegal drugs
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--A service crew member of Ministop in Naga City and a criminology student were arrested Sunday morning after they were caught in the act of smoking marijuana right outside the convenience store.
The Naga City Police Office reported that Aldrin Ken Sanchez y Sambrano, 19, of Villa Sorabella, Concepcion Pequena, and Sydrick Penalla y Dolor, 19, of Sta. Lucia, Magarao, Camarines Sur, were apprehended while a cop was conducting foot patrol along Magsaysay Avenue at around 4:20 a.m..
Recovered from the duo were dried marijuana leaves, a lighter, and a pipe.
A complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the two suspects.