Mayor Legacion welcomes stronger cultural ties with Czech Republic





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Mayor Nelson Legacion wants stronger cultural and diplomatic links between Naga City and the Czech Republic.





She noted that to her knowledge, Naga City also had strong cultural ties with her country during the incumbency of former Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Jaroslav Olsa, Jr.



Olsa, it would be recalled, initiated various cultural projects in collaboration with local writers and artists, apart from offering humanitarian aid during disasters.

At the Mayor's Night with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Philippines Jana Sediva and Economic and Business Adviser to the Ambassador Benjamin Ziga at Pnnsula Café and Savage Mind Bookshop Sunday night, Legacion said he is willing to partner with said embassy to nourish the city's artistic and cultural growth.In line with the endeavor, the local chief executive bared plans to construct a regional museum and local cinematheque in Naga City, apart from supporting related endeavors by the various writers, artists, filmmakers and cultural workers.Meantime, Ambassador Sediva expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome and the hospitality of the Nagueños.