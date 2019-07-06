Mayor Legacion Cup: July 6,7 at JMR Coliseum





NAGA CITY — Four college basketball teams from Ateneo Golden Knights, FEU Tamaraws, Cam Sur Express, and NCF Tigers will battle it out at JMR Coliseum here this weekend.The games, dubbed as Mayor Nelson S. Legacion Cup, is supported by the newly-elected local chief executive, Atty. Nelson S. Legacion.The event is organized by the Bicol Universities and Colleges League (BUCAL), headed by President Mario Villanueva of Naga College Foundation.In an interview with Bicol Standard, Jec Claro, Sports Coordinator of Ateneo de Naga University said BUCAL was formed three years ago by sports enthusiasts in the universities and colleges in Bicol.The aim is to have a regular sports program to develop the values of sportsmanship and camaraderie among students.The original group was composed of Naga College Foundation President Mario Villanueva, Fr. Dan Imperial of University of Nueva Caceres, and Claro from Ateneo de Naga University.The long-awaited sporting event this weekend will be held at JMR Coliseum.Tickets cost only P20.The amount collected from the ticket sales will go to the organization’s charity initiatives in various selected public elementary schools here.