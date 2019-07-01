GENTLE BREEZE | The doctrine of hyper grace

There are now many doctrines and teachings that are going around in the Christian community. One such doctrine is the so-called hyper grace. There are some hyper grace teachers who maintain that all sins (past, present, and future) have already been forgiven and that there is no need to confess them. It follows that there are advocates of hyper grace who also claim that no Christian will ever be convicted of their sins – since the sins have all been forgiven. If no Christian will be convicted of their sins, then there is no hell where the wicked and the sinners will be placed.





* * *





The doctrine of hyper grace clashes with other doctrines in the Bible, particularly on the existence of hell. The Holy Bible declares in very dogmatic language that there is hell. In the New Testament alone, there are 162 verses which await the unrepentant. Seventy of these were spoken by our Lord himself.





* * *





From the Biblical standpoint, both heaven and hell are eternal, everlasting, and real. The Greek word for everlasting is “ainios” and is mentioned 71 times in the New Testament. In 64 instances, the word is used in reference to God as His eternal spirit, eternal kingdom, and eternal power. The 7 remaining instances relate to eternal hell. The duration of hell is not just for 100 years or a million years but for endless ages.





* * *





Hell is also called by other names like Sheol, Hades, Gehanna, bottomless pit, lake of fire, everlasting fire and place of darkness. In the Greek New Testament, the word for hell is “tartaros.”





Hell was originally created for Satan and the fallen angels (Matthew 25:41). The sinner – the unsaved man – goes to the place as an uninvited guest. In Revelation 21:8, all sinners are classified into 8 – “the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, the murderers, the sexually immoral, those who practice magic arts, the idolaters, and all liars – their place will be in the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.





* * *





Let me quote excerpts from the book titled “Secrets from Beyond the Grave” by Perry Stone about the near-death experience of an American coal miner, 41 year-old named Bill Fishel, particularly on his vision of hell:-





“On the morning of November 7, 1974, Bill was suddenly stricken with chest pains and began having difficulty breathing. He was driven to Garrett County Memorial Hospital in Oakland, Maryland, where he was admitted. While lying on the table in the emergency room, Bill suddenly blacked out. The last thing Bill remembered was everything fading before his eyes. It was at this moment that Bill had what some would call an out-of-body experience. He heard voices in the hospital, which seemed to slowly fade into the distance. Suddenly Bill’s soul and spirit were fully alerted and he was aware of moving rapidly into a dark tunnel, headfirst going downward into the floor and under the crust of the earth. He described this tunnel as very “dreary and dark.” His first questions to himself were “If I have died, then why am I not going up to heaven? Why am I going down?” As he continued his descent, spiraling downward, he observed a faint light at the end of the long tunnel. Suddenly he was enveloped in this light and found himself standing in a very large field with no grass or trees. The light, he would later learn, was coming from a large cavern somewhere in the earth.