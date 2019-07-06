Gentle Breeze | Blueprint for the end times





I mentioned in my previous article that the Olivet Prophecy, the so-called “Blueprint for the end times,” was preached by Jesus from the Mount of Olives.The Mount of Olives is a flattened rounded mountain ridge east of and adjacent to Jerusalem’s Old City. It is named for the olive groves that once covered its slopes. Mount of Olives has been used as a Jewish cemetery for over 3,000 years and is occupied by approximately 150,000 graves. Aside from being the place where Jesus preached the Olivet Prophecy, the Mount of Olives (Mount Olivet) is also the place from which Jesus ascended to heaven (See Acts 1:9-12). Jesus spent plenty of time on the Mount of Olives teaching and prophesying (aside from the Olivet Prophecy) to his disciples. The Garden of Gethsemane is located at the foot of the Mount of Olives.***Simply, the Olivet Prophecy preached by Jesus at the Mount of Olives is a prediction of things to come.***The Olivet Prophecy can be considered the farewell sermon of caution – that there is an end of the world and that Jesus is coming back. The question that we should ask ourselves is: Are we ready when the end of the world comes, before His coming back to this world? Are we sure we (our souls) do not go to the place of eternal damnation? Are we sure we are saved and go to heaven when we die? Many people say that when you are good, you will go to heaven but when you are bad, you will go to hell. This is one simplistic approach to salvation. Many religious sects have also diverse plans of salvation – of how souls can be saved from eternal damnation. In contrast, the Holy Bible presents only one plan.***People react differently to the plan of salvation laid down in the Holy Bible. Many agree with it. Others dispute it. Some are still deciding whether to agree or dispute it. In short, they are in limbo. The Holy Bible in clear and simple words says that: “By grace you have been saved through faith… it is the gift of God not of works” (Ephesians 2:8-9). Meaning, that we are saved by God’s mercy, not by our merit – by Christ’s dying, not by our doing.***Our problem is that we feel that there is something more we must do, something that we must add to God’s recipe for salvation in the Holy Bible. We think that God’s recipe of salvation is so simplistic. Too easy. God must have left out some other things that we must fill in. This is a very dangerous assumption. Why? Because we are amending God’s mandate. We are overruling Him. We are correcting Him. We are demeaning God’s wisdom. We are playing God. We should be careful not to change God’s recipe for salvation. Otherwise, anyone at any time can play around and tinker with this divine recipe. Falling into Satan’s ploy to confuse people. Adding our conditions here and there to God’s recipe of salvation.***God’s recipe for salvation has not changed through all these years. As someone once said: “Salvation is a gift of God. Not something earned or won. God freely gives eternal life. To all who trust His Son.” (To be continued)***This column continues to give out copies of the Holy Bible for free to those who cannot afford to buy their own copies. If interested, please send your letter-request to Ms. Nelly Favis Villafuerte, 5233 Fahrenheit St., Palanan, Makati City. Kindly mention if it is the Tagalog, English, Cebuano, or Ilocano Bible that is preferred.Be joyful and forgiving! (Comments may be sent to Ms. Villafuerte’s email: villafuerte_nelly@yahoo.com.)