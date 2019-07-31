Farmers’ associations in Bicol receive P55.2-M equipment from DA



Dr. Mary Grace DP. Rodriguez, OIC Chief of Field Operations Division said that with the DA’s limited budget, strict screening is being done based on the guidelines to select the most qualified associations from the numerous organized groups that submitted their intent to avail of the machineries. (Lovella P. Guarin)

PILI, CAMARINES SUR – Farm machinery and equipment worth P55.2-million were distributed to 130 farmers’ associations from Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon by the Department of Agriculture.The mass distribution was held at the Farmers’ Hall, DA RFO 5 compound here on July 29, 2019.Among the equipment distributed which were funded under the Rice Program were: 2 units 4WD tractor; 4 units combine harvester DC 35; 5 units combine harvester DC 70; 46 units handtractor; 87 units thresher; 12 units walk behind transplanter; 2 units riding type transplanter; 4 units floating tiller; 9 units seed spreader; 8 units reaper 23 units PISOS; and 32 units shallow tube well.Meanwhile, under the Corn Program, 12 farmers associations and cooperatives received 4 multi crop drying pavements; 1 unit mobile recirculating batch type dryer; 3 units mechanical corn sheller; 2 units combine harvesters; and 1 unit PISOS.