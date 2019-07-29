EDITORIAL | Camarines Sur's economic dynamism

The province’s economic dynamism finds strong and sincere support from the Camarines Sur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. as the organization aims for a more exciting and enhanced business expo this year.

The organization, composed of some 200 entrepreneurs and professionals, is leading a series of exhibits, fairs, and workshops to develop and showcase various products and services this coming August to October.

This is great news for Camarines Sur, as the business expo will create new jobs, encourage an influx of skilled talent, and boost entrepreneurial activity and investor confidence.

These benefits are also projected to be enjoyed not only by the province, but also by those from the rest of the Bicol region.

Indeed, the Chamber, with its initiatives as well as its partnership with the public sector is doing its best in fulfilling its role and mandate in the creation of a dynamic economy.

Under their leadership, Camarines Sur’s prospects business-wise are definitely bright and inspiring.

However, unless we do our part as the members of the community to show them our support, these prospects will remain as mere prospects.

Let us convert these prospects into realities by working actively towards the common goal of a vibrant business community in our province, region, and nation.



