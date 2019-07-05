DTI Bicol: Look out for shady marketing schemes in region





LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Trade and Industry has recently received information concerning certain mall establishments that offer freebies as a means to attract prospective buyers and mall-goers to enter into a consumer transaction with the company.Public is hereby warned of various marketing schemes or business practices that violate certain provisions of Republic Act 7394 or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.• A sales associate or agent aggressively persuades or entices or even pressures the customer in buying the product at a discounted price, to the point of inquiring if the customer has debit or credit card even to the extent of asking the said cards to be handed over to him.• Products do not have price tags, thus, consumers have no means of validating the price as well as the discount given.• After further persuasion or enticement, the sales associate or agent by taking advantage of the lack of time and the general condition of the environment, would swipe the card to charge the customer for the product being offered for sale.DTI alerts the public to take precautionary measures and exercise diligence and prudence in dealing with these business establishments.For complaints and queries, our communication lines are open; you may call us at Tel. Nos. 480.5721 or 480.5720 loc. 109. Please Like us on Facebook @ DTI.Region5 or Follow us on Twitter @DTI.Region5 (BhemBerango, DTI-5)