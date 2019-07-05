DOH Bicol warns against parasitic worms

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Health Regional Office here expressed alarm over the rising number of children suffering from intestinal parasitic worms in Bicol.The region recorded the highest number of cases in the Philippines of Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis.Francia Genorga, coordinator of DOH Soil-Transmitted Helminthiasis said this must be addressed immediately, as the worm infection affects the children’s growth and development.Soil-transmitted helminth (STH) infections are caused by different species of parasitic worms.To control such infections, the following measures are recommended: periodical deworming to eliminate infecting worms, health education to prevent re-infection, and improved sanitation to reduce soil contamination with infective eggs.Treatment can be sought in schools and community health centers.