DILG urges new LGU execs to join good governance program

MANILA -- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday urged newly-elected local chief executives to participate in the Newly-Elected Officials (NEO) Program.



In a press conference on Friday, DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Secretary Eduardo M. Año has issued Memorandum Circular 2019-96, directing all provincial governors, city/municipal mayors, Sanggunian members, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) governor to participate in the various capacity development initiatives under the 2019 NEO Program.



He said a total of 1,715 newly-elected local chief executives will undergo an orientation course on good local governance where they are expected to craft their First 100 Days Plan and Executive Agenda organized by the DILG this July.



For the first run of the course, all 81 provincial governors, all 145 city mayors, and 498 newly-minted or first-time municipal mayors will be prioritized, as the DILG prepares to conduct a separate refresher orientation for the reelected municipal mayors.



The schedule of the orientation course is as follows: July 8 to 10 for all Provincial Governors in Metro Manila; July 10 to 12 for all City Mayors in Metro Manila; July 16 to 18 for newly-minted Luzon municipal mayors of Regions 1, 3, and 4-A in Metro Manila; July 17 to19 for newly-minted municipal mayors in Regions II, CAR, MIMAROPA, and V in Metro Manila; July 24 to 26 for newly-minted Mindanao Municipal Mayors in Davao City; and July 29 to 31 for newly-minted Visayas Municipal Mayors in Cebu City.



The orientation course is part of the Jumpstarting Local Governance component of the Program for NEOs, a continuing intervention of the DILG through the Local Government Academy in its commitment to provide a harmonized and holistic capacity development delivery mechanism for local governments all over the country.