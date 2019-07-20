COMELEC to conduct satellite registrations nationwide

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections has directed all Election Officers nationwide to conduct at least one satellite registration of voters in their locality in order to maximize registration turnout in connection with the May 11, 2020 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections.Those who are eligible to apply will have two months to do so, from August 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019."For the past few voter registration periods, the COMELEC has been conducting mandatory satellite registration activities to bring the registration process closer to the people. It is our way of reaching out to every single Filipino citizen eligible to register but cannot go to their local COMELEC offices due to schedule or travel constraints," COMELEC Spokesperson James Jimenez said.Satellite registration offices may be established in barangay halls/centers, public and private schools and universities, malls and commercial establishments and other public and convenient places.Any interested party may request for the conduct of satellite registration in their area. Requests shall be coordinated with and approved by the Election Officer who have jurisdiction over their district, city or municipality.However, satellite registration shall not be conducted in public or private buildings owned, leased or occupied as residence by any incumbent city/municipal/barangay officials or of any person who is related to them within the fourth civil degree of consanguinity or affinity.All types of applications will be accepted during satellite registration, including applications for registration, transfer of registration record, change/correction of entries, reactivation of registration record, inclusion of registration record and reinstatement of name in the list of voters. (COMELEC)