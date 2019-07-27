Cam Sur aims for bigger, better business expo

THE BIGGEST JUST GOT BETTER. The Camarines Sur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. invites the public to the Cam Sur Business Expo this year.





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)— The Camarines Sur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (CSCCI) is aiming for a business expo that will surpass last year’s prime entrepreneurship event in the province.“Last year, we were the biggest business expo. This year, we aim to be even better,” CSCCI President Hoover S. Picar explained during the grand launching at Rm 22, Rookies Diner on July 24.The Cam Sur Business Expo, which is slated on August 22 to October 5, 2019 at the Camarines Sur Capitol Convention Center, Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur, is a venue of opportunies for enterprises, producers and service providers, and national and international manufacturers.Exhibits, trade fairs, seminars, and workshops are conducted to develop and showcase various products and services.It also provides the perfect environment for business interaction and matching.Among the events lined up for this year’s business expo are the 2nd Cam Sur Construct, which is focused on the infrastructure industry; the 1st Cam Sur Techno Fair, centered on technology; the 2nd Bicol Agri Summit; the 6th Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Congress; the 2nd CamSur Gamefowl Expo; and the 3rd Food and Beverage Expo.With the event, the CSCCI once again seeks to be a catalyst for development, serving as the voice of business in the province, and the vital linkage for all commerce and industry concerns in Bicol, the rest of the country and the world.Picar was joined during the launching by Kristan Carl E. Malazarte (CSCCI Board Secretary); Teresita M. Leabres, Area Vice President for South Luzon, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Engr. Alexander B. Gaite, Chairman, CamSur Business Expo, former Camarines Sur Governor and Congressman Luis R. Villafuerte, and around 200 active and dynamic businessmen and professionals from the chamber.