Andam Lahar Simulation Exercise in Sto. Domingo, Albay to prepare communities for risks of lahar

During the Daraga Simulation Exercise last July 24, 2019, Residents were transported from their homes to Impact Learning Center using trucks and vans provided by MDRRMO Daraga.





The municipality of Sto. Domingo will be conducting a Lahar Simulation Exercise on July 31, 2019 a

8:30 AM to prepare the six (6) puroks of Brgy. Lidong for the possible risks of lahar flows.



Key actors of the drill include the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office

(MDRRMO), Lidong Barangay Council, purok leaders, and selected households from the six (6) puroks of the barangay who will be evacuated from their homes to Potenciano Gregorio Gymnasium.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office (APSEMO), Office of Civil Defense Region V, and Mayor Jun Aguas of LGU Sto. Domingo will be attending the said drill to observe and evaluate the capacities of the barangay and municipality in relation to possible risks of lahar and other hazards.



“This is the first time we are conducting a simulation exercise solely focused on lahar risks. The threat of lahar is a constant for communities surrounding Mt. Mayon. Some people think that preparing for lahar is the same as preparing for flooding or typhoons, which is not necessarily the case. With this drill, we will be able to validate the newly developed lahar preparedness plans of our partner communities, something that can be replicated to other areas with the same hazard risks,” shared by Francelline Jimenez, Project Manager for CARE Philippines.



This Lahar Simulation Exercise is led by Andam Lahar – a consortium composed of Christian Aid

Philippines, Humanity and Inclusion Philippines, CARE Philippines, Citizens' Disaster Response Center,



Tarabang Para sa Bicol, Coalition for Bicol Development, Simon of Cyrene Community Rehabilitation and Development Foundation, Inc.. Andam Lahar is co-developing anticipation actions for potential lahar in partnership with Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office and the ProvincialGovernment of Albay. Andam Lahar is made possible through the support of Start Network.



The Andam Lahar project is also implemented in Brgy. Salvacion, Daraga, and Brgy. Ilawod, Camalig.



Their respective simulation exercises were conducted last July 24 and 25, with households, municipal

and barangay LGUs, and local civil society organizations participating.