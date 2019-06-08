Village chief arrested for violation of firearms law

PANDAN, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard) -- A punong barangay was arrested here last night for violation of Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).The suspect, Oriel Candelaria y Ibiernas, was apprehended by operatives of Pandan MPS; RID; PIB-Catanduanes; and 1st Catanduanes PMFC by virtue of a search warrant.Seized from him were three units of caliber 45 pistol; six magazines (loaded); and 39 pieces of live ammunition.