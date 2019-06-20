VG Jonah Pimentel's proclamation hangs

Pimentel

DAET, CNorte — Unless the Commission on Elections En Banc passes upon the issue on the cancellation of the Certificate of Candidacy of Jonah Pimentel as Vice Gubernatorial candidate before 12 noon of June 30, 2019, the possibility looms that no Vice Governor will be proclaimed in time for the assumption to office of new provincial officials.Notwithstanding this, Pimentel is hopeful that he will be proclaimed as Vice Governor.“Two things may happen. If the Comelec decision following our Motion for Reconsideration is adverse to me, we will elevate the matter to the Supreme Court,” he explained. “Otherwise, I will assume office as Vice Governor.”Pimentel said he has a margin of 1,760 votes over his opponent, Ricarte Padilla.It will be recalled that the Second Division of the Comelec released a Decision dated May 14, 2019 that ordered the suspension of the proclamation of Pimentel as Vice Governor in the event that he receives plurality of votes during the May 13, 2019 national and local elections for said position.Pimentel filed a Motion for Reconsideration of the Order of Suspension of Proclamation.As grounds, he cited the Comelec Rules of Procedure, the failure of movant Casimiro Padilla to observe the rules, and due process, among others.“We are just waiting for the decision,” he said.Meantime, he noted that if the matter is not resolved, there will be a political vacuum.The number 1 Board Member, who has not been identified, may assume to fill the vacuum, Pimentel further stated.