The Sunny Philosopher | Chasing immortality



We start with Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany. Until now, over 50 years after WW II ended in Europe, Hitler’s name is spoken with scorn and hatred as if it carries a dreadful scourge.



Hated in life and hated in death is how Hitler is described. Indeed, there can be no soft spot in people’s hearts for his monstrous crimes. He destroyed Europe with his armies and murdered millions of people.



His insane goal: to rule Europe and the world.



Now we go to Pol Pot of Cambodia. His bloody regime had given birth to the infamous killing fields. The movie, Killing Fields, described in detail what occurred during era.



Pol Pot’s name evokes terror.



Saddam Hussein of Iraq is another. In his mad drive to keep himself in power, he tortured all those who would oppose his regime. His fall from power revealed the hideous torture chambers he installed for his enemies.



Closer to home, we have Ferdinand Marcos. In his 20-year regime, many enemies of his government had either found themselves slaughtered or hauled away never to be seen again.



The perpetrators were never identified.



His rule ended when he was driven out of the Palace in a bloodless people’s revolt.



Is Marcos remembered well?



In the olden days, even men of power aspired for immortality. In the movie, Tomb of the Golden Emperor, the emperor sought to conquer death with the aid of a beautiful sorceress.



But his dream of immortality backfired after he ordered the sorceress’ lover, a general in the emperor Army dismembered in public. The general’s crime? He fell in love with the sorceress.



In rage, the sorceress turned the emperor’s eyes and that of his army oozing with blood. She took away their sight.



In a mere recent time, the King of England, Henry VIII, earned a lasting name with his six beautiful wives whom he married one after the other. But the marriages were stormy. He beheaded two, divorced two.



The last two survived the king’s wrath.



Anne Boleyn, one of the ill-fated queens, cried before her execution: “The king was good to me. He promoted me from a simple maid to marchioness, then raised me as a queen. He will raise again as a martyr.”



The book, “A Child of History of England, written by Charles Dickens, described Henry VIII as a blot of blood and greame upon the history of England.



The route to immortality or notoriety is pursued in various ways. The king of England pursued his in a unique way.

EACH one of us, whether born on a humble dwelling or born on a palace, wants to be remembered and remembered well in death. But only a few have achieved this elusive dream. Majority are remembered for their notoriety or are completely lost in memory.