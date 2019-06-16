SM Naga, Legazpi win in 2019 APAC Stevie Awards

“We are thankful and truly elated by these validations of our hard work, dedication and passion to offer family fun experiences for our valued customers. We strive to do this through constant innovation and offering nothing but the best for SM shoppers, from their online engagement experience – including the website, apps and social media pages ̶ to the exciting and entertaining events in SM malls nationwide,” said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls COO.



The prestigious Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards recognizes Gold, Silver and Bronze categories. SM garnered 2 Gold Awards for the Entertainment Apps and Corporate Websites categories, namely the #AweSM Logo Hunt Mobile App and #SMoments in a Click: How Customer Centricity Gave a Rebirth to the SM Supermalls Corporate Website.



SM also nabbed 24 Silver Awards and 19 Bronze Awards. Among them, various SM malls ̶ from Quezon City to Baguio to Bulacan to Cagayan de Oro ̶ clinched awards for their numerous innovative and entertaining events for shoppers. Eighteen SM mall events won in the Innovation in Entertainment Event category, 8 SM mall events won Innovation in Consumer Events, 7 SM mall events won Innovation in the Use of Events, and 2 SM mall events won Innovation in Branded Entertainment, among others.



The Stevies, previously known as The American Business Awards and then The International Business Awards, is the only business awards program that recognizes innovation in the workplace in all 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered as the world's premier business awards that confer recognitions for outstanding programs, such as The International Business Awards which is already on its 16th year. The focus of all categories in the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is now on innovation: innovation in all its forms, in every aspect of work life and achievement.



The 2019 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards Gala was held last May 31 at the InterContinental Hotel in Singapore.

SM South Luzon malls including SM City Naga and SM City Legazpi bagged golds, silvers and bronze awards in the prestigious 2019 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. These wins were among the forty-five Stevie Awards bagged by SM Supermalls that garnered the company with the most coveted Grand Stevie for ‘Most Honored Organization.’