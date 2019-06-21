Scholars make their mark







NAGA CITY -- Philippine Business for Education (PBEd) continued to honor its STEP UP scholars through a series of nationwide mixers.



The scholarship gave opportunities to 112 applicants of different backgrounds from the Bicol region to pursue a teaching profession. STEP UP scholars from the Ateneo de Naga University, one of PBEd’s partner teacher education institutions, shared their individual journeys to become a teacher during the Partnership Mixer held at The Avenue Plaza Hotel in Naga City on June 14.



“[The scholarship]...sparked my love for teaching and...I can sincerely say that had I not taken the chance at applying for the scholarship, I wouldn’t have had the inner peace I am enjoying today,” shared Jerma Ilarde, a 2018 graduate.



Representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd) were also present during the mixer. Dr. Cristito Eco, Assistant Regional Director of DepEd Region V, assured the scholars that they have a place in the region. He also gave information on which cities are in need of teachers.



STEP UP is one of PBEd’s programs addressing teacher quality in the country. The improvement of teacher quality is a cornerstone of PBEd’s education reform efforts.