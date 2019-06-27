SC orders MMDA to justify provincial bus ban along EDSA





MANILA—The Supreme Court directed the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to answer the three petitions assailing the provincial bus ban along EDSA.Said petitions were filed by AKO Bicol party-list Reps. Ronald Ang and Alfredo Garbin Jr.; Albay 2nd district Rep. Joey Salceda; and Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares and House members identified with the Makabayan Bloc.In the regular en banc session on Tuesday, the High Tribunal gave the MMDA 10 days from receipt of the copy of the Resolution to answer said petitions opposing MMDA Regulation No. 19-002.Said regulation designates Sta. Rosa, Laguna (South Station) and Valenzuela (North Station) as the endpoint for provincial buses.It also prohibits all provincial buses from using Edsa and revokes all permits issued for the operation of bus terminals and other public utility vehicles.The petitions argued that the MMDA did not have the legislative and police power to ban the issuance of permits of provincial bus terminals along EDSA.They further maintained that the ban would greatly inconvenience the passengers from the province, and insisted that provincial buses are not the main cause of traffic congestion on Edsa, but city buses and private motor vehicles.