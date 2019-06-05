PNR Bicol eyes partial operability in 3 years

Batan





MANILA —The Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Long-Haul Project, also known as PNR Bicol is targeting partial operability by the year 2022.



This was revealed by Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Timothy John R. Batan who added that the procurement of the project is slated in the third quarter of 2019.



PNR Bicol, he added, will be funded through official development assistance from the government of China.



The 581-kilometer railway has an estimated cost of P175-billion, Batan said.



PNR Bicol, which is one of the priority projects under the Build, Build, Build program, will link Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Bicol through one railway system.



Based on the National Economic and Development Authority’s pipeline of projects for ODA financing as of Dec. 28, 2018, the ODA agreement with China for the project will cover the construction and eventual operations and maintenance of the train line, which will run from Los Baños to Matnog with a branch line from Calamba to Batangas.