P19-M granted to Bicol LGUs for waste management

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources - Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) has granted a total of PHP19.95 million to 42 local government units (LGUs) in the Bicol region for their ecological solid waste management programs.Director of DENR-EMB 5 (Bicol), Maria Socorro Abu, said in a phone interview on Friday that the funding will go to the construction of material recovery facilities and the acquisition of equipment, such as shredders, organic composter, and baler machine, and other needed facilities."The main objective of the grant is to minimize the wastes. Not all trash should be lodged at the disposal facilities, but only those residual wastes," Abu said.Each municipality will receive PHP475,000 in financial assistance, with the project implementation to be placed under close monitoring by DENR-EMB."It will be monitored by our office in close coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government," Abu added.The recipient municipalities are Camalig, Jovellar, Rapu-Rapu, and Tiwi, all in Albay; Capalonga, Labo, Paracale, San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Santa Elena, and Vinzons, all in Camarines Norte; Baao, Balatan, Bato, Bula, Camaliga, Canaman, Caramoan, Del Gallega, Gainza, Garchitorena, Goa, Lagonoy, Lupi, Nabua, Pamplona, San Fernando, and Siruma in Camarines Sur; Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Caramoran, Gigmoto, Panganiban, San Miguel, Viga, and Virac, in Catanduanes; Baleno, Cawayan, Monreal, Palanas, and San Jacinto in Masbate.The LGUs that were selected were those that were unable to receive any previous assistance from EMB, and have an LGU-owned lot of not less than 50 square meters. Another criterion to become a recipient is that the local government should be able to allocate a financial counterpart.Last year, the EMB also provided financial support to 33 LGUs for their waste management programs. (PNA)