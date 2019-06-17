P150,000 reward up for persons behind killing of retired teachers in Cam Sur

NAGA CITY--Reward money amounting to P150,000.00 is being offered to anyone who can give a lead on who killed the retired octogenarian couple in San Jose, Camarines Sur last week.The victims Ely Paraiso Balcueva, 83, and Nelly Paaño Balcueva, 86, were retired teachers who were found dead inside their residence at Zone 1, Barangay Kinalansan.The home was ransacked by unidentified suspect or suspects.The San Jose Municipal Police Station said they are accepting information via their hotline 0998-598-5996.They added they will treat as confidential any information they receive.