LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard)--Koro Marcial, a choir from Guinobatan, Albay bagged awards at the 4th The Heart of Chorus Shanghai International Choral Festival and Competition, Shanghai, China.Said choir is from Marcial O. Rañola Memorial School, according to DepEd Region V.It won the Gold Award in the Folklore Category and Best Performance of Chinese Choral Composition.The group's conductor is Shane Jeric Natuel.