Naga City businessman arrested anew in drug bust

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Naga City businessman Dennis Chiu y Shea has been arrested again in a buy-bust operation at Magsaysay Avenue Sunday evening.The Naga City Police Office said 38-year-old Chiu, who was previously apprehended around the same area in September 2018, was nabbed for selling a sachet containing suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.Said sachet is estimated to be worth Php 68,00.00, the police said.The buy-bust, which took place at Reno St., Magsaysay Avenue at around 8:30 p.m., was led by a composite team.